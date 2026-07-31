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Giorgio Scalvini’s agent, Ali Barat, ‘is very active in the English market’, amid enquiries from both Chelsea and Newcastle United about the Atalanta defender.

The 22-year-old centre-back is a product of the Atalanta youth system and he has already made 137 appearances for the senior team.

Newcastle United have long been admirers of Scalvini’s talents and last summer showed interest in bringing him to St James’ Park, but Atalanta blocked their approaches.

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This summer once again Newcastle reignited their interest in Scalvini, who have been joined in the hunt by Xabi Alonso’s Chelsea.

Tottenham Hotspur have also been linked with Scalvini, however Roberto De Zerbi has signed Jan Paul van Hecke and Marcos Senesi.

Whether Spurs will enter the fray for Scalvini is unclear, but Chelsea and Newcastle do look to hold solid interest in the defender.

Scalvini, who was previously represented by Tullio Tinti’s TMP Soccer, recently changed agency and signed for Barat’s Epic Sports.

Italy level played at U15 U16 U17 U19 U21 Italy Italy levels Giorgio Scalvini has played at

Now, according to Italian journalist Luca Cerchione, Scalvini’s new representative Barat has been very active in the English market, amid Chelsea and Newcastle asking about his client.

Atalanta are suggested to be looking for €40m in order to let Scalvini move on this summer.

Scalvini has two more years left on his contract with Atalanta and the Bergamo outfit are in a strong position to negotiate a high fee for the defender.

Newcastle are set to experience a change in their managerial department as Eddie Howe is stepping down with Al-Ahli boss Matthias Jaissle is set to succeed him at St James’ Park and it remains to be seen whether the managerial change will affect the Magpies’ pursuit of Scalvini in the coming days.

Chelsea have already sent out statements of intent under Alonso with their transfer business and the Spanish boss looks to rate Scalvini.

Now, as the transfer market is set to enter the final month, all eyes will be on Scalvini to see whether a move to the Premier League is on the cards for him.