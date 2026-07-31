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Newcastle United have suffered a blow to their hopes of landing Real Betis winger Ez Abde this summer, with his agent Alejandro Camano suggesting no move is likely to happen.

The Moroccan international signed for Real Betis in the summer of 2023 and he has managed to establish himself as a key player in the starting lineup.

Abde had a brilliant last season with Real Betis, where he managed to lay on 13 assists while registering 15 goals in the process.

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The winger drew interest from the Premier League early in the summer as Aston Villa and Newcastle United emerged as suitors.

In recent days it has looked as if Abde’s Premier League suitors would face Serie A competition from Roma, however, in Spain it has been claimed that the Giallorossi have not made a formal offer to Real Betis.

While a move to Aston Villa was ruled out earlier this week due to Alejandro Garnacho joining, it was suggested in Spain that Newcastle are ‘still interested’.

The 24-year-old Moroccan has a €60m release clause in his contract, which Real Betis would ideally want to achieve in order to let him move on.

Linked club League Aston Villa Premier League Newcastle United Premier League Roma Serie A Linked with Ez Abde

The player though ultimately needs to agree to any move and it has been suggested he will only leave Real Betis for what he considers to be a genuine step up.

Now Camano has cast doubt on whether a move for his client this summer is possible, while refuting the Roma talk.

“There has never been anything with Roma; Ez Abde is staying in Spain”, Camano was quoted as saying by Spanish programme El Chiringuito TV.

Whether Abde’s stance will hold throughout the summer, especially if a club look to trigger his release clause, remains to be seen.

There is also set to be a managerial change at Newcastle, with Matthias Jaissle taking over as boss, and his views on Abde are unclear.

Jaissle though has already given the green light for Newcastle to complete a deal they have had in the works, for Braga goalkeeper Lukas Hornicek.