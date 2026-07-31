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Rangers have set their sights on former Celtic target Fares Ghedjemis, with the winger now considered amongst the ‘top targets’ for the wide-man role.

The Ibrox outfit have already concluded a raft of business this summer as Derek McInnes begins shaping a new-look squad, with Olwethu Makhanya becoming the latest arrival following his switch from Philadelphia Union.

The Glasgow giants are now gearing up to launch their Scottish Premiership campaign with a meeting against Dundee United this evening.

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Although the new season is now under way, Rangers remain firmly engaged in the transfer market as they continue to scour for further additions.

The Gers have been chasing Tromso midfielder Jens Hjerto-Dahl, although their pursuit is being complicated by serious Premier League interest.

They did land Vanja Dragojevic to bolster midfield, however still seem to want another body in there and Rangers also retain a firm interest in Pierre Ekwah, but the midfielder’s valuation continues to represent the principal hurdle in any prospective deal.

Now, in their bid to reinforce the flanks, Rangers have identified Ghedjemis as one of their ‘top targets’ this summer, according to Italian journalist Luca Bendoni.

Season Position 2025–26 3rd 2024–25 2nd 2023–24 2nd 2022–23 2nd 2021–22 2nd Rangers’ last five league finishes

The Algerian is also attracting attention from several overseas clubs, meaning Rangers are unlikely to enjoy a clear run at securing his signature, but he is one of their ‘top targets’.

The winger pieced together an outstanding Serie B campaign with Frosinone last season, playing a key role as the club secured promotion to the Italian top flight before going on to represent Algeria at the World Cup.

Celtic made a determined attempt to prise Ghedjemis away during the winter transfer window, lodging bids for the winger, but a disparity in valuation ultimately kept him in Italy.

The Bhoys maintained their pursuit into the summer and renewed their efforts earlier in the window, but have since shifted their focus elsewhere.

Rangers could now attempt to steal a march in the race for Ghedjemis, although they will first need to see off rival suitors.

There have been suggestions that Frosinone are holding out for a fee in the region of €15m, and it remains to be seen whether Rangers are prepared to sanction such a sizeable financial outlay after an already productive summer in the market.