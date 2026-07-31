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West Ham United wantaway midfielder Edson Alvarez could be a ‘last minute deal’ for Real Sociedad, it has been suggested in Spain.

The 28-year-old spent last season on loan at Turkish giants Fenerbahce as he looked to secure regular first-team football after falling out of favour at the Hammers.

However, his time in Turkey proved disappointing, with injuries restricting him to just 768 minutes of Super Lig action, while he also struggled to make an impact whenever he featured.

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Alvarez has returned to West Ham after his loan spell came to an end, but is expected to leave the London Stadium before the summer transfer window closes.

The midfielder has been linked with several clubs, with a return to former side Ajax emerging as one of the options under consideration for the Mexico international.

However, it was recently suggested that though the Eredivisie side want to bring Alvarez back, completing a deal for the midfielder is considered ‘complicated’.

Real Sociedad are also seriously interested in signing Alvarez and have held direct talks with West Ham.

Interested club League Ajax Eredivisie 1. FC Koln Bundesliga Real Sociedad La Liga Edson Alvarez’s suitors

The Spanish side’s sporting director Erik Bretos has specialised in landing targets towards the end of transfer windows to get favourable deals and, according to Spanish outlet El Desmarque, Alvarez could be a ‘last-minute deal’.

The La Liga side will be looking to sign the player towards the end of the window to force West Ham to lower their demands for the Mexico international.

The West Ham midfielder will be assessing his options and though Bundesliga side 1. FC Koln were also interested, the German club have made no progress recently due to the high costs involved.

The Hammers will be hoping more interest arrives for the midfielder as they seek to push the price up.

It remains to be seen when West Ham are able to resolve Alvarez’s situation in the transfer market.

Meanwhile, the Irons are also trying to strengthen their squad as they push for immediate promotion back to the Premier League and have made an offer for Arne Engels, with suggestions that West Ham’s offer is not ‘too far away in value’ from Celtic’s sale price.

The Hammers remain interested in NEOM midfielder Amadou Kone but they now face competition from Leeds United for the in-demand midfielder.