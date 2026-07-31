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Wolves have turned down a proposal for defender Ladislav Krejci from Spanish side Real Sociedad as they feel it is too low, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

The Molineux side are dealing with interest in a number of their players as a result of relegation and have already lost some faces.

Joao Gomes has gone, while Tolu Arokodare has left on a loan deal, but more departures are expected to go from Molineux this summer.

Krejci completed a permanent move to Wolves from Girona earlier this summer, as per the terms of his loan move last summer, however he may not be at Molineux by the time the window closes.

The defender’s stock in La Liga remains high and Real Sociedad have made an attempt to bring him back to Spain.

Real Sociedad have been in with an offer for the Wolves player, but it has been turned down, ‘considered too low’ by the Molineux side.

Now the onus is on Real Sociedad to come back with a better proposal if they want to take Krejci back to La Liga.

Club Appearances Sparta Prague 148 Zbrojovka Brno 51 Girona 38 Wolves 32 Ladislav Krejci’s top appearances by club

Krejci saw first hand a turbulent campaign at Wolves over the course of last season, with managerial changes and ultimately relegation out of the Premier League.

The defender spoke positively about his experience of working with Rob Edwards, but Wolves sacked the boss earlier this summer.

Krejci made a total of 28 appearances in the Premier League over the course of last season, being issued with three yellow cards and sent off once.

The defender is a senior Czech Republic international and may well not be keen on playing his football in the second tier this season.

Krejci made the move to Girona, then in La Liga, in 2024, after catching the eye at Czech side Sparta Prague.

Real Sociedad are also keen on West Ham midfielder Edson Alvarez and have held talks with the Hammers.