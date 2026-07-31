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Newcastle United are keen on Fulham star Antonee Robinson, who ‘could be tempted’ to make a move to St. James’ Park, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

The Magpies are going through a massive transitional period after already losing Anthony Gordon to Barcelona and Sandro Tonali to Tottenham Hotspur.

They could lose their club captain Bruno Guimaraes to Arsenal and have missed out on some of their top summer targets as well.

Eddie Howe’s departure came as a shock, with the Magpies set to appoint Matthias Jaissle, who is on his way to leaving Saudi Pro League side Al-Ahli for the job in the north east.

Newcastle have signed four highly rated youngsters in the window, but they are now keen on adding some proven Premier League quality.

It has been suggested that Fulham’s 28-year-old left-back Robinson has now emerged as an option for Newcastle as they assess how to move forward.

The USA international has been at Craven Cottage for six years now, but it is claimed he ‘could be tempted’ to head to St James’ Park.

Club Years Everton 2015-2019 Bolton Wanderers (loan) 2017-2018 Wigan Athletic (loan) 2018-2019 Wigan Athletic 2019-2020 Fulham 2020- Antonee Robinson’s career history

The Magpies have England international Lewis Hall as their main left-back, but the former Chelsea star is attracting significant transfer interest.

Hall has been widely linked with Manchester United and a player of Robinson’s quality could be an ideal replacement if the 21-year-old were to leave.

Robinson has more than 200 games under his belt for Fulham, and 158 of them have come in the Premier League, making him one of the more experienced left-backs in the league.

His current deal runs for two more years at Craven Cottage, with the Magpies hoping to agree on a deal that suits both clubs.

Three years ago, Newcastle were linked with the Fulham star for the first time, but a deal did not materialise for the USA international.

If the Magpies make a concrete move for the 28-year-old in the coming days, it could indicate Hall’s possible departure.

Alvaro Arbeloa is the current Fulham boss, and it remains to be seen whether he will be happy to let go of one of his star players ahead of the new campaign.

Other clubs could also rival Newcastle, who have been stung by having deals hijacked regularly in recent transfer windows.