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Inter Milan could see time become their ally in the pursuit of Tottenham Hotspur captain Cristian Romero, who has expressed his desire to leave N17.

Roberto De Zerbi has reshaped Tottenham’s defence this summer with the arrivals of Marcos Senesi, Jan Paul van Hecke and Andrew Robertson, leaving several defenders facing uncertain futures.

One of those is Romero, who despite earning the admiration of the Italian coach, remains determined to move on from Spurs in search of a fresh challenge.

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Serie A champions Inter Milan have been searching for defensive reinforcements and have already added John Stones from Manchester City on a free transfer, but their interest in the Argentine centre-back remains alive.

The major obstacle for the Nerazzurri is Tottenham’s valuation of the World Cup winner, with Spurs placing a price tag of around €40m on their defender.

However, Inter believe they can negotiate that figure down, with Romero’s desire to leave north London and his interest in a move to Milan potentially working in their favour.

According to Italian broadcaster Sport Mediaset (via FcInterNews) ‘time could become a strong ally’ for Inter Milan in their pursuit of the 58-cap Argentina international.

Season Position 2025–26 17th 2024–25 17th 2023–24 5th 2022–23 8th 2021–22 4th Tottenham Hotspur’s last five league finishes

Romero still has three years remaining on his Tottenham contract, but his determination to seek a fresh challenge, combined with recent comments from De Zerbi regarding having only fully committed players in his squad, could strengthen Inter’s position.

The Argentine defender’s Serie A experience, with over 80 appearances for Atalanta and Genoa, makes him an attractive option for Cristian Chivu’s side.

Barcelona have also monitored the defender’s situation, although their wealth of options at centre-back has prevented their interest from progressing beyond an initial admiration.

Whether he can secure an exit before the transfer window closes remains uncertain, but Tottenham may eventually need to soften their stance if they are to find a solution, something Inter will be hoping works in their favour.

With the final weeks of the window approaching, the pressure surrounding the 28-year-old’s future is only likely to intensify, particularly with the Argentine eager to begin a new chapter away from north London.