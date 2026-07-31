Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Fixture: Dundee United vs Rangers

Competition: Scottish Premiership

Kick-off: 31st July, 20:00 UK time

Rangers endured a disappointing campaign last season, ending it without silverware and finishing third after their title challenge unravelled following the Scottish Premiership’s top-six split under Danny Rohl.

Following his move to Red Bull Salzburg, Rohl’s departure has put Rangers’ behind-the-scenes decision-making under the spotlight, with Derek McInnes now taking charge at Ibrox.

The Scottish manager earned the Rangers job after guiding Hearts to a second-place finish last season, convincing the club’s hierarchy that he is the man to restore the club’s fortunes.

The board have backed him in the transfer market, bringing in goalkeeper Ivor Pandur and Vanja Dragojevic for a combined fee of over €12m, while centre-back Ben Godfrey has also arrived on loan from Atalanta, with further additions expected throughout the summer.

Rangers have done their pre-season preparations, with new signings being eased into action.

McInnes has been watching closely, overseeing a 2-0 victory over Saint-Etienne before a goalless draw with West Ham United, a match in which the Gers produced the stronger performance.

Five seasons have passed since Rangers last lifted the Scottish Premiership title and McInnes will be determined to end Celtic‘s dominance, beginning with the opening-day trip to Dundee United.

McInnes is well acquainted with Jim Goodwin, having come up against his counterpart during spells with Aberdeen and Hearts, but this will be their first meeting with the Scot in the Rangers dugout as both managers look to begin the campaign on a positive note.

Dundee United secured a seventh-place finish last season and will be aiming to build on that in only their third year back in the Scottish top-flight.

The Gers came out on top in the most recent meeting between the sides, recording a 4-2 victory in April, while the reverse fixture at Tannadice Park in December ended in a draw.

The opening-day encounter hands Dundee United home advantage once again, and it remains to be seen whether they can capitalise against a Rangers side still adapting to life under McInnes.

Predicted Lineups

Dundee United Rangers Walton Pandur Ferry Sterling Esselink Fernandez Forbes Godfrey Rawlins Rommens Eskesen Neil Tait Devlin Camara Curtis Sapsford Gassama Rose Chermiti Randall Shankland Predicted lineups

Key Men

Dundee United

Jack Walton, the new arrival from Preston North End, will have a key role to play in the opening fixture at Tannadice Park behind the commanding central defensive pairing of Michael Forbes and Iurie Iovu.

McInnes’ side are expected to dictate the tempo, making a solid defensive display essential if the Terrors are to frustrate Rangers and give themselves a chance of taking something from the game.

Rangers

Ben Godfrey made his debut for the Glasgow giants in last week’s win over Saint-Etienne before following it up with another impressive display in McInnes’ side’s goalless draw against West Ham at Ibrox. The right-footed centre-back played the full 90 minutes as Rangers produced a disciplined defensive display, restricting the Championship side to few clear chances while looking the more likely team to find a breakthrough.

The 28-year-old is expected to form a key partnership with Emmanuel Fernandez this season, with the Scottish manager already highlighting his pedigree as invaluable. The opening league fixture will provide the first real indication of how quickly he can adapt to the demands of Scottish football.

Lawrence Shankland arrives at Ibrox on the back of a prolific campaign with Hearts, scoring 20 goals across all competitions under McInnes and looking well placed to carry that form into the new season. The Scotland international also featured at the World Cup and, although he failed to find the net on the biggest stage, will be eager to open his account in Rangers colours.

The centre-forward is no stranger to leading the line, having previously finished as the Scottish Premiership’s top scorer with Hearts and twice claimed the Scottish Championship Golden Boot during spells with Ayr United and Dundee United.

Rangers lacked a consistent focal point in attack last season, and with expectations firmly on his shoulders, it remains to be seen whether Shankland can finally provide the stability they have been missing up front.

Result Competition Rangers 4-2 Dundee United Scottish Premiership Dundee United 2-2 Rangers Scottish Premiership Rangers 2-2 Dundee United Scottish Premiership Last three meetings

Match Prediction

McInnes will have all eyes on him as he takes charge of Rangers in a competitive fixture for the first time. The club head into the new season on the back of a promising transfer window, strengthening key areas of the squad that required attention.

Despite operating with a relatively tight squad, the pressure will be on McInnes to deliver the one thing that eluded Rangers last season: silverware. That makes a strong start imperative, especially after last season’s early struggles under former manager Russell Martin.

With both sides having had limited minutes together during pre-season, rustiness could play a factor, although the quality within the Rangers squad is expected to give them the edge.

However, Tannadice Park should provide Dundee United with a boost and prevent the visitors from cruising through the contest. The Terrors are expected to find the net, but Rangers’ quality under McInnes should ultimately see them secure all three points.

Inside Futbol Score Prediction

Dundee United 1-2 Rangers

Where To Watch?

Dundee United vs Rangers in the Scottish Premiership will be live on Sky Sports for a 20:00 kick-off in the UK.