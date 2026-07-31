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Everton are pushing ahead to try to find an agreement with Scottish champions Celtic for Canada international full-back Alistair Johnston.

David Moyes currently has Jake O’Brien and Nathan Patterson at his disposal for the right-back berth at the Hill Dickinson, while James Garner has often filled in when needed.

Seamus Coleman called time on his playing career at the end of last season, while Patterson could also be heading for the Merseyside exit door after struggling for regular first-team football.

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Rangers and Eintracht Frankfurt have both been credited with an interest in the Scotland international, leaving the Toffees eager to strengthen their options on the right side of defence.

To that end, Everton have identified Johnston, who has impressed in Celtic colours since arriving at Parkhead in 2023, as a possible addition.

Now discussions are happening between the two sides about a deal.

Toffees insider The Bobble wrote on X: “As previously reported, Everton are interested in Alistair Johnston from Celtic. Talks are now ongoing.”

The 27-year-old spent a significant spell on the sidelines last season after suffering a hamstring injury, only returning for the closing stages of the campaign.

Despite his lengthy absence, Johnston played his part during the run-in as Martin O’Neil’s side completed a Scottish Premiership and Scottish Cup double.

Competition Appearances Scottish Premiership 85 MLS 77 Champions League 17 Alistair Johnston’s top appearances by competition

The defender also featured prominently for Canada at the World Cup, further showcasing the credentials that Moyes wants on Merseyside.

How far Everton and Celtic are apart in their respective valuations of Johnston remains to be seen, but losing the defender would be a blow for O’Neill.

During Johnston’s absence, Colby Donovan established himself as a regular in Celtic’s first-team plans at right-back and could be handed an extended run in the starting lineup if the Canadian departs.

O’Neill though will surely want to dip into the market for another option ahead of what he hopes will be an extended campaign in the Champions League.

Meanwhile, reinforcing the heart of the defence also remains high on Everton’s agenda, with Dinamo Kiev’s Taras Mykhavko on the Toffees’ radar, although they could face competition from Nottingham Forest for his signature.

Everton are continuing talks over a return for Jack Grealish too, with the winger keen to return to the Hill Dickinson.