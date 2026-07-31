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Former West Brom striker Josh Maja is set to join Le Havre following the expiry of his contract at the Hawthorns.

The Nigerian forward arrived at the Hawthorns three summers ago from Bordeaux, signing a three-year deal as he looked to revive his career in English football.

His opening campaign was disrupted by an ankle injury, but Maja enjoyed a resurgence at the beginning of the 2024 season, earning praise from a former Championship star as he went on to finish the campaign with a double-digit goal tally.

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Last season, Maja continued to be a key figure in West Brom’s attack, featuring 43 times across all competitions, although his overall output dropped slightly with seven goal contributions recorded.

The Nigerian striker, who already has experience of playing in France, is now set to return to familiar surroundings ahead of the new campaign.

According to French sports daily L’Equipe, Maja is expected to sign a two-year contract with Le Havre, with the deal including an option for an additional season.

The 27-year-old brings valuable experience of French football, having made 85 appearances across the country’s top two divisions, making him a proven addition for Le Club Doyen.

Team Year Points Reading (C) 2005–06 106 Sunderland (C) 1998-99 105 Newcastle United (C) 2009–10 102 Leicester City (C) 2013–14 102 Fulham (C) 2000–01 101 Burnley (C) 2022–23 101 Top six most points total in Championship (from 1992-93);

(C) Champions

That experience was largely built during his successful spell with Bordeaux, where he made almost 100 appearances and recorded 29 goals and nine assists for the French side.

After finishing 21st last season and narrowly avoiding relegation, West Brom will be determined to avoid another difficult campaign and take lessons from Leicester City’s recent struggles.

Barney Stewart has already added fresh competition to the Baggies’ attack after arriving off the back of an impressive season in the Scottish Premiership.

The club have also strengthened their squad with the arrivals of Nolan Galves in what has been described as an ‘historic deal’, alongside Jimmy Jay Morgan from Chelsea, with the Blues retaining a significant sell-on clause.

With the transfer window entering its final stages, attention now turns to how much more business West Brom can complete before the deadline as James Morrison looks to shape a squad capable of competing next season.