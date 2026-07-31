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Wolves see Fer Lopez as a central figure in their push for an immediate return to the Premier League, which has left Celta Vigo believing it is now ‘highly unlikely’ they will be able to sign him again.

Os Celestes have been eager to do a new deal for the Spaniard since he returned to Molineux following the conclusion of his loan spell.

During his six-month stint back at his boyhood club, Lopez produced a string of impressive performances and Celta Vigo were clear at once that he was their major target for midfield.

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The 22-year-old also favours a return to Spain, but it has already been indicated that he has no intention of forcing an exit or disrupting matters at Wolves, as he waits.

Instead, the midfielder is prepared to remain patient and wait until the closing stages of the transfer window in the hope that a deal can still be struck.

However, the Old Gold have remained firm in their stance and are unwilling to sanction another temporary departure, while Celta Vigo are currently only in a position to pursue a loan deal.

Now, according to Spanish daily Marca, there is an acknowledgement within Celta Vigo that a deal to retain Lopez is ‘highly unlikely’ to materialise this summer.

Player Country Carl Starfelt Sweden Ilaix Moriba Guinea Ionut Radu Romania Williot Swedberg Sweden Matias Vecino Uruguay Jones El-Abdellaoui Morocco Non-Spanish players at Celta Vigo

The La Liga outfit have still not ‘given up’ on their pursuit and are expected to continue exploring every possible avenue, but there is growing acceptance within the club that Lopez is increasingly likely to remain at Molineux.

Wolves regard the Spaniard as an ‘important player’ in their quest to reclaim their Premier League status and are determined to keep him as part of Cesar Peixoto’s plans for the season ahead.

Although opportunities were limited during his first six months at Molineux, the club believe the upcoming campaign could offer Lopez the platform to establish himself and revive the momentum he generated during his spell back in Spain.

The midfielder has already linked up with Wolves’ pre-season preparations and marked his appearance against Doncaster Rovers by coming off the bench in the second half and finding the back of the net in a 2-0 victory.

With the Championship campaign now just two weeks away, and an EFL Cup clash against Port Vale to come beforehand, the Old Gold are expected to continue counting on Lopez as they finalise their preparations for the new season.

A return to Spain cannot yet be completely ruled out, with Celta Vigo still pushing to broker a deal, but any agreement appears to carry only ‘slim chances’ at this stage, meaning any breakthrough is far more likely to come towards the end of the summer transfer window if the situation changes.