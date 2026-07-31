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Rangers have seen their hopes of bringing Mikey Moore back to Ibrox suffer a blow as, according to journalist Sam Tabuteau, the Tottenham Hotspur man is ‘holding out’ for a move to one of Europe’s top five leagues.

The Gers have made some important additions to beef up the core of the team to back their new boss Derek McInnes.

However, there is a clear lack of width and that was on full display as McInnes named the first lineup of his Rangers era against Dundee United on Friday night.

Rangers have cashed in on Finnish wide forward Oliver Antman, who joined Belgian outfit Anderlecht, and McInnes needs to sign more wingers, something which became ever more clear with the 1-1 draw at Tannadice.

Serie A winger Fares Ghedjemis, who is also wanted by Rangers’ arch-rivals Celtic, is one of the Gers’ top targets this summer.

Moore though is also someone Rangers would love to bring back to Glasgow, with his future at Tottenham uncertain.

The Spurs loanee, who impressed last season at Ibrox, has interest from a number of clubs, including Championship side Middlesbrough, though Bundesliga side 1.FC Koln feel he is financially out of reach at the moment.

Competition Appearances Scottish Premiership 33 U18 Premier League 22 Premier League 12 Europa League 12 Mikey Moore’s top competitions by appearances

However, in what is bad news for Rangers, it has been suggested that Moore is ‘holding out’ for a move to one of Europe’s top five leagues.

He would like a loan move to one of the Premier League, Serie A, La Liga, the Bundesliga or Ligue 1.

For Rangers, that means if they do want to remain in the race for Moore they will have to wait to see if the options he is holding out for emerge or not.

Ex-Gers loan star Vaclav Cerny is also under consideration by the Ibrox outfit, but the Czech winger is not inclined to leave Besiktas at the moment.

Moore scored seven league goals and provided three assists last season in the Scottish Premiership, but he is not expected to play a central role for Roberto De Zerbi, who is eyeing a top-class winger this summer.

The 18-year-old versatile attacker is considered a top prospect at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and they are looking for an ideal loan destination to ensure his continued growth.