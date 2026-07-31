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Italian journalist Luca Calamai has told Fiorentina that they should look to bring Tottenham Hotspur star Manor Solomon back to the club on loan.

The 27-year-old is currently involved in Roberto De Zerbi’s pre-season preparations, having started in every friendly so far, and caught the eye with his lively performances.

However, both Spurs and the Israel international are likely to view a permanent parting of ways as the most likely outcome this summer.

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Fiorentina did try to bring Solomon, who spent the second half of the season on loan with them, back to the club, but then looked at other options.

Although the winger initially arrived with a €10m option to buy, the Serie A outfit declined to trigger the clause and instead sought to negotiate a reduced fee.

Tottenham were unwilling to play ball, but Solomon remains on the books in N17, something which has been noted in Italy.

The stumbling block, however, remains reaching common ground with Tottenham over the financial framework of any deal.

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There have been indications that Spurs are prepared to soften their valuation in a bid to facilitate the winger’s departure, a development that could pave the way for an agreement.

Calamai has now stressed that Fiorentina should look to bring Solomon back on a straightforward loan deal, rather than getting bogged down in transfer fee talks.

Calmani wrote on Italian outlet Firenze Viola: “I expect two new wingers by August 10th.

“I’m thinking of a simple loan deal, perhaps bringing Solomon back.”

Whether Tottenham and Fiorentina can eventually bridge the gap in negotiations, or whether Solomon’s future lies elsewhere, is expected to become clearer in the coming weeks.

The Israeli registered four goal contributions across 19 appearances during his spell with La Viola, a return the Italian outfit will hope he can replicate should he make his comeback.

Irrespective of Solomon’s departure, De Zerbi’s side remain intent on bolstering the wide areas and are keen on Manchester City star Savinho, while also keeping tabs on Rafael Leao, who has been linked with Manchester United.