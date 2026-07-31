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Leeds United are looking at a number of attacking options after losing out in the race for key target Julian Brandt.

The Whites put a lot of effort into trying to tempt Brandt to Elland Road and the attacking midfielder was suggested to be fascinated by the idea of playing in the Premier League.

Leeds though were always up against it when it came to signing the former Borussia Dortmund man due to his desire to continue to play in European competition at his next club.

And Brandt will not be playing his football at Leeds next season as he has now signed for Dutch giants Ajax.

Brandt has penned a three-year deal with Ajax, bringing to an end Leeds’ interest in him.

Leeds though have been aware of the very real prospect they could miss out on the German and have been looking at other attackers, including Igor Paixao, who they chased last summer.

Journalist Graham Smyth wrote on X: “Leeds United have been evaluating other attacking options particularly since Julian Brandt didn’t sign prior to the US tour.

Season Position 2025-56 14th 2024–25 1st (Championship, promoted) 2023–24 3rd (Championship, playoff runners-up) 2022–23 19th 2021–22 17th Leeds United's recent league finishes

“They have several and among that number is Igor Paixao.”

Leeds missed out on Paixao last summer when the 26-year-old Brazilian decided to instead move to French giants Marseille.

Unlike Brandt, signing Paixao would mean Leeds needing to fork out a substantial fee and it remains to be seen how that affects the Whites’ plans for recruiting in other positions.

Paixao made 19 goal contributions for Marseille over the course of last season and two of those came against Ajax in the Champions League league phase.

The Brazilian is locked down on a contract running until the summer of 2030 at Marseille.

Leeds will now be considering their next move given Brandt’s decision, while there is also pressure for the club to bring in another striker.

They had been keen on Carlos Espi, but Real Madrid have moved to sign him from Levante, triggering his release clause.