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Matthias Jaissle, who is expected to be the next Newcastle United manager, has given the green light for the club to sign Braga goalkeeper Lukas Hornicek.

Newcastle have parted ways with Eddie Howe, ending the club’s five-year relationship with the English manager.

The development has come as a major surprise, especially because Howe was overseeing several transfer deals and began the club’s pre-season preparations.

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Newcastle are continuing talks with Al Ahli boss Jaissle as they work to finalise a deal for the German to succeed Howe, which is expected to happen.

Despite the sudden managerial change, the Magpies do not want to waste time and are keen to strengthen their squad in the summer transfer window following a disappointing campaign.

Hornicek could become Newcastle’s latest signing of the summer, with the Magpies identifying him as the goalkeeper they want to strengthen their options between the sticks.

Following Howe’s departure, it was unclear whether negotiations for the shot-stopper would proceed, but it was recently suggested that the Magpies were ‘ready to proceed’ with the signing of the Braga goalkeeper.

Manager Time at Club Eddie Howe November 2021 – July 2026 Steve Bruce July 2019 – October 2021 Rafael Benítez March 2016 – June 2019 Steve McClaren June 2015 – March 2016 Alan Pardew December 2010 – December 2014 Last five permanent Newcastle United managers

Given Jaissle is set to come through the door, Newcastle have run the big money deal for Hornicek past him.

And according to journalist Lee Ryder, the signing of Hornicek has been ‘approved by incoming management team’.

Jaissle and his backroom staff seem convinced by Hornicek and are pleased for the deal to happen.

The 24-year-old has already agreed personal terms with the Magpies and is now waiting for the two clubs to finalise the remaining details before completing his move to the Premier League.

Newcastle have prioritised signing emerging talent this summer and, after bringing in highly-rated youngsters Bazoumana Toure, Aladji Bamba, Sean Steur and Ewen Jaouen, they are now looking to continue that approach with Hornicek.

It remains to be seen when the Magpies are able to complete the signing of the Braga goalkeeper.

Further up the pitch, Newcastle have ‘returned to the charge’ for FC Porto midfielder Victor Froholdt, though the Portuguese champions will only consider offers close to his €85m release clause.