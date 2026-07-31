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West Ham United‘s offers for Arne Engels and Celtic‘s sale price are ‘not thought to be too far away in value’, according to Hammers insider ExWHUEmployee.

The Hammers are looking to rebuild as the new EFL campaign looms large on the horizon and have already lost two key men.

Crysencio Summerville has headed for Saudi Arabia, while Mateus Fernandes has joined Tottenham Hotspur.

There are expected to be many more exits from the London Stadium this summer and Edson Alvarez is being chased by both Ajax and Real Sociedad.

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West Ham banked a fee in the region of £85m from Fernandes’ departure to Tottenham, but now they have a task on their hands to add to Nuno Espirito Santo’s midfield, with Celtic star Engels the man they want.

Celtic have been expecting approaches for Engels this summer after they turned down multiple bids from Nottingham Forest for him in the winter transfer window.

West Ham have put in two offers so far for Engels, who is suggested to be valued at around £25m by Celtic.

And the Hammers do not look to be too far off striking an agreement as ‘the figures are not thought to be too far away in value’.

Linked club League Roma Serie A Nottingham Forest Premier League West Ham United Championship Crystal Palace Premier League Linked with Arne Engels

West Ham will now continue to work on reaching an agreement to bring Engels to the London Stadium, but it remains to be seen just how much they are prepared to improve on their current proposal.

Engels missed out on the Belgium World Cup squad, however he is highly rated within Scottish football.

One Celtic legend dubbed Engels a ‘Rolls-Royce’ of a player due to his displays for the Scottish giants and those performances have convinced West Ham about his quality.

If Engels does move West Ham then it would mean dropping into the Championship, which could be a concern when it comes to holding down a spot in the Belgium squad as the Euro 2028 qualifiers kick off.

There is also the possibility that other clubs could yet come into the mix to rival West Ham for Engels, with their Championship status making them vulnerable to a possible hijack.

Italian giants Roma showed interest in Engels earlier this summer.

The Hammers have also been linked with Neom midfielder Amadou Kone, but they are facing competition from Premier League outfit Leeds United.