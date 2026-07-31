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Nottingham Forest are ‘prepared to increase their offer’ for Givairo Read as they want to sign the Feyenoord man just as much as Roma do.

Last season, the 20-year-old made 20 appearances for the Dutch giants, scoring twice and providing three assists as Feyenoord finished runners-up in the Eredivisie.

The Rotterdam outfit are keen to keep Read for at least another campaign, but with interest mounting from across Europe, that now appears increasingly unlikely.

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Nottingham Forest have been pursuing a move for the Dutch right-back over the past month, although a breakthrough over a switch to the City Ground has yet to be reached.

What initially looked like a straight battle soon became a two-club race after Roma entered the picture, identifying the 20-year-old as a key defensive target.

As recently Thursday, the Serie A side sent a delegation to De Kuip to hold talks over Read, who still has three years remaining on his current contract.

It has been suggested that Roma are prepared to offer €25m for the defender, who has also reached an agreement on personal terms with the Italian club.

Season Position 2025-26 16th 2024–25 7th 2023–24 17th 2022–23 16th 2021–22 4th (Championship, promoted via playoffs) Nottingham Forest’s last five league finishes

Read is also understood to have a verbal agreement with the Garibaldi, one that would see him receive a significant pay rise compared to his current Feyenoord deal, with that position now appearing to gather further momentum.

However, Nottingham Forest remain firmly in the mix and want to sign Read just as much as Roma do.

Italian journalist Filippo Biafora asked about the need for Roma to get the deal wrapped up due to Forest being keen wrote on X: “Yes, but they’re very keen on him too and are prepared to increase their offer, particularly when it comes to his salary.”

Roma have funds available after missing out on Crysencio Summerville, following West Ham United’s decision to sell the winger to Saudi Pro League side Al Hilal.

However, with Oliver Glasner eager to bring the Dutchman to the City Ground and Forest willing to spend, it remains to be seen where the 20-year-old’s future lies and whether another bid will soon arrive at Feyenoord.

Roma can offer the attraction of European football, unlike Forest, who finished 16th in the Premier League last season, although the Midlands club will hope Glasner’s arrival can spark a significant upturn in fortunes.

The Premier League side are also pressing ahead with other defensive targets, with Dynamo Kyiv centre-back Taras Mykhavko attracting interest, while negotiations for Sporting Lisbon defender Ousmane Diomande continue as the club look to reach a full agreement.