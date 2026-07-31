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Carlos Vicente has revealed that a major reason for him leaving Spanish side Alaves to join Birmingham City was that their ‘project seemed quite special’ to him.

Vicente joined Birmingham City during the winter transfer window from Alaves, signing a three-and-a-half-year contract with the Championship side.

Despite the Spanish side being reluctant to let the winger go, Blues were able to secure the player’s signature by handing him a lucrative contract.

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The Spaniard quickly adapted to the physical demands of English football, securing a consistent role on the right wing for Birmingham City.

Vicente acknowledged that his decision to join Blues from a top-flight side was controversial, but insisted that there were valid reasons behind his decision.

The 27-year-old admitted that a competitive financial offer is naturally an important consideration for any player contemplating a move, but indicated it was only one part of his decision-making process.

The Spaniard stressed that Birmingham City’s ‘project seemed special’ to him, adding money alone was not enough to convince him to change clubs.

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Vicente indicated that feeling valued by Blues played a major role in him accepting the move.

The winger further admitted that he was eager for a change and insisted that he remains happy with the decision he made.

Speaking to Spanish daily Sport, he said: “It’s true that leaving there for the second division was quite controversial. I explained it for three simple reasons.

“First, it’s always been said that I was paid a fortune, that it was because of the financial offer and so on.

“I’ve always said that, obviously, for a player to move clubs, there has to be a good offer that convinces him.

“Second, the project seemed quite special to me.

“If it had only been about money, I would have made a different decision, but I wanted to accept the challenge they had here, how they valued me, and how much they wanted me, something that’s very important to me.

“And finally, at Alaves, I felt I could close that chapter and I was eager for a change.

“I feel good about the decision I made.”

Birmingham City are set to play their final pre-season friendly against Spanish champions Barcelona.

Vicente will be hoping he can play a key role in helping Blues secure promotion back to the Premier League after 16 years.