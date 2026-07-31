Leonardo Fernandez/Getty Images

Leeds United new boy Tarik Muharemovic has been lauded by his team-mate Lukas Nmecha after his first game for the Whites in a friendly against Sunderland.

Following Premier League survival under Daniel Farke, Leeds have been looking to strengthen their squad in the summer window as they prepare for their second season back amongst the elite.

Farke has been expected to strengthen at the back, but that need became more urgent when Pascal Struijk was sold to Brighton.

Enjoying this story? Add Inside Futbol as a preferred source on Google.

They acted quickly by raiding Italian side Sassuolo to sign Muharemovic for a fee of €38m.

Leeds secured the signature of the Bosnian defender by paying significantly more than the competition, which was also much more than what Juventus, who held a 50 per cent sell on clause on the player, anticipated.

The Bianconeri confirmed that they registered a ‘positive financial impact’ following the Yorkshire club’s acquisition of Muharemovic.

The 23-year-old centre-back recently played his first game in the Whites’ outfit in a pre-season friendly against Sunderland, featuring on the pitch for 87 minutes and helping his club win 1-0.

Season Position 2025-56 14th 2024–25 1st (Championship, promoted) 2023–24 3rd (Championship, playoff runners-up) 2022–23 19th 2021–22 17th Leeds United's recent league finishes

The only goalscorer of the game, Nmecha, praised Muharemovic for making an immediate impression on his debut.

He highlighted the centre-back’s composure, admitting the defender looked comfortable on the ball.

The forward further acknowledged the Bosnian international’s good debut performance, while expressing hope that the defender can maintain his standards in the long run.

Speaking to LUTV (0:55), he said: “I think everyone saw straight away how good he is.

“He looks so comfortable on the ball.

“He had a very good first game and hopefully can keep it going.”

Whether Muharemovic will get the vote to start in Leeds’ first Premier League game is down to Farke, who notably gave Jaka Bijol time to settle in last summer before throwing him into the team.

Farke could choose to take the same route with Muharemovic, though if the Bosnian continues to impress then he could change the German’s view.

Meanwhile, with the summer transfer window in full swing, Leeds are looking to further bolster their squad and have joined the race for West Ham United-tracked in-demand midfielder Amadou Kone.