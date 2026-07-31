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West Ham United centre-back Jean-Clair Todibo has emerged as an option for Serie a side Atalanta after ‘surprise contacts’ over a deal for the Frenchman on Friday.

The 26-year-old arrived at the London Stadium on an initial loan deal in 2024 before the transfer was turned into a permanent move last year, as West Ham saw off competition from Juventus.

The Frenchman featured in only 23 Premier League matches last season, struggling to establish any real rhythm as West Ham endured a disastrous campaign that ultimately ended in relegation.

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Todibo has fallen out with Nuno Espirito Santo and has little appetite for Championship football, with both player and club exploring a summer parting of ways.

The defender is keen for a quick change of scenery, while West Ham want to make sure they are well compensated for his departure.

Napoli are admirers of Todibo, although the Frenchman is viewed as a plan B option should their pursuit of Chelsea star Benoit Badiashile fail to come to fruition.

Now another Italian heavyweight have entered the equation, with Todibo now an option for Atalanta following ‘surprise contacts’ on Friday, according to Italian journalist Alfredo Pedulla.

Centre-back Age Jean-Clair Todibo 26 Konstantinos Mavropanos 28 Max Kilman 29 Ezra Mayers 19 Kaelan Casey 21 West Ham United’s centre-backs

Atalanta want a specialist centre-back and Todibo is someone they believe fits the bill.

The Frenchman is far from the only profile under consideration, though, with Atalanta also having made an ‘enquiry’ for Alessio Romagnoli, leaving their preferred direction unresolved.

Alongside interest from Italian sides, Todibo also features on Marseille’s shortlist, with Les Olympiens having developed an interest in the defender earlier last month.

Todibo previously forged an impressive reputation in Ligue 1 with Nice before his move to the London Stadium, meaning a return to familiar surroundings could hold obvious appeal, while Atalanta would present the lure of a fresh chapter in Serie A.

Interested parties could yet attempt to use the growing level of interest to persuade West Ham into accepting a loan arrangement, with the situation expected to develop further in the coming weeks.

Another player who could also be be heading for the east London exit is Edson Alvarez, with Real Sociedad already in negotiations over a deal for the Mexican.