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Fixture: Dundee United vs Rangers

Competition: Scottish Premiership

Kick-off: 20:00 UK time

Derek McInnes has picked his Rangers lineup vs Dundee United for what is his first competitive match as Gers boss – match preview here.

The former Hearts boss will know just how important it is for Rangers to be able to hit the ground running in the Scottish Premiership this season, something they just did not do under Russell Martin last year.

McInnes would not have received his chance at Rangers boss had Danny Rohl not left Ibrox, but in many ways the exit of the German and his replacement have raised the expectation levels.

Rangers continue to be in the thick of the transfer window, with interest in Nicolas Raskin especially, while they are in the market for wingers, including Fares Ghedjemis.

As such, McInnes’ squad could have a different look by the end of the summer, but he knows he must be ready to win now, regardless of unfinished business.

McInnes has stressed that playing Dundee United away is a tough start, but urged his team to simply turn up and do their job.

The last meeting between the two teams at Tannadice ended in a 2-2 draw, while Rangers beat Dundee United 4-2 when the sides last met.

Now McInnes will try to steer Rangers to victory and his starting lineup is his first key decision, which he has now taken.

In goal in the Rangers lineup vs Dundee United tonight is Ivan Pandur, while McInnes goes with a defence of Dujon Sterling, Emmanuel Fernandez, Ben Godfrey and Tuur Rommens.

Midfield is set to be a key battleground and the Rangers boss fields Cammy Devlin and Mohamed Diomande, while in the final third, Thelo Aasgaard and Djeidi Gassama support Ryan Naderi and new skipper Lawrence Shankland.

McInnes has options on his bench to shake up his Rangers lineup vs Dundee United tonight and they include Vanja Dragojevic and Youssef Chermiti.

Rangers Lineup vs Dundee United

Pandur, Sterling, Fernandez, Godfrey, Rommens, Devlin, Diomande, Aasgaard, Gassama, Shankland, Naderi

Substitutes: Kelly, McCrorie, Makhanya, Neil, Dragojevic, Chukwuani, Curtis, Chermiti, Miovski