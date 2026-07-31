Gualter Fatia/Getty Images

West Ham United are among the clubs to have made enquiries for Al-Ittihad striker George Ilenikhena, but he ‘won’t rush it’ when it comes to deciding his next move.

The 19-year-old burst onto the scene during a breakthrough 2023/24 campaign with the Belgian outfit Royal Antwerp.

Those performances earned the Nigerian a high-profile move to Monaco the following summer, with expectations surrounding his arrival running high.

Enjoying this story? Add Inside Futbol as a preferred source on Google.

However, the striker was unable to establish himself as anticipated in the Monaco colours, managing just five Ligue 1 goals across 38 appearances for the French outfit.

As a result, Al-Ittihad moved decisively to secure his signature in this year January, convinced enough by the striker’s long-term potential to take him to Saudi Arabia.

The Nigerian is currently involved in Al-Ittihad’s pre-season preparations, yet after only six months in Saudi Arabia he is already attracting interest in Europe and could well return.

According to the Belgian journalist Sacha Tavolieri, West Ham have ‘made enquiries’, alongside Genoa and Schalke, as the race for Ilenikhena begins to gather momentum.

Club Years Amiens 2022-2023 Antwerp 2023-2024 Monaco 2024-2026 Al-Ittihad 2026- George Ilenikhena’s career history

The striker is also attracted by the prospect of returning to European football this summer, although he ‘won’t rush it’ when weighing up his next move.

West Ham could look to harness the Nigerian’s attacking qualities as they bid to secure an immediate return to the Premier League.

The Hammers, though, will first have to fend off competition from rival suitors, with others capable of offering top-flight football potentially strengthening their hand in the battle for his services.

Should West Ham push for the striker, working in their favour is Al-Ittihad’s willingness to sanction a loan deal with an option to buy, allowing the east London side to assess Ilenikhena before committing to a sizeable permanent outlay.

Whether a move to the London Stadium ultimately appeals to Ilenikhena remains to be seen, with further developments expected in the coming weeks.

The Hammers were also credited with an interest in Czech striker Tomas Chory as an option for the number nine position, although those suggestions have since been played down.

Meanwhile, among West Ham’s current options in the striker department, Taty Castellanos could be heading for the east London exit amid links with Real Betis.