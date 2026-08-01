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Leeds United have Marseille attacker Igor Paixao ‘in third position’ on their shortlist of attacking options as they look to respond to losing out on Julian Brandt.

Daniel Farke’s side put in a sustained push to sign Brandt and welcomed his entourage to Thorp Arch to try to sell a move to Yorkshire to the German attacking midfielder.

Brandt though decided to join Ajax and signed a three-year contract with the Dutch giants on Friday.

Leeds have been exploring alternatives as they aim to recruit in Brandt’s position and that push has led to the emergence of a former target in the shape of Paixao.

The Brazilian was chased by Leeds last summer when on the books at Dutch side Feyenoord, but the Whites lost out to Marseille.

Now they are considering a move for Paixao again, but he is not first on their list of targets, while there is also the issue of a difference in valuations.

Paixao ‘is in third position’ on Leeds’ shortlist and the Whites have held ‘initial discussions’ with the Brazilian’s entourage, according to French journalist Santi Aouna.

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Marseille though value Paixao at €50m and will not think about letting him go unless that figure is offered.

Leeds see Paixao as being in the €30m to €35m range, which is around the level they were willing to pay to take him from Feyenoord last year.

With other options ahead of Paixao on Leeds’ list, along with the difference in valuations, a move for the Brazilian to Elland Road looks some way off.

It is unclear who Leeds have as their number one and number two options, and also how realistic or advanced those swoops are.

Brandt though would have arrived on a free transfer, which means Leeds could have used their budget in other areas.

Now the Whites will have to consider an expensive addition in the final third and the implications of that on their recruitment elsewhere.