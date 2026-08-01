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Derby County are keen to snap up David Ozoh on a permanent deal from Crystal Palace and the transfer is rated as ‘likely to get done’.

Ozoh joined Crystal Palace’s academy at the age of eight and spent almost a decade developing through the Eagles’ youth ranks.

The midfielder signed his first professional contract at the age of 17 and made his senior first-team debut in January 2023, making him Crystal Palace’s youngest-ever Premier League player at the time.

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To secure regular playing time, the midfielder spent two years on loan at Derby County, although his first season was heavily disrupted by injuries.

He had a breakthrough season in his second year with the Rams, where the 21-year-old established himself as a regular starter for the Championship side.

His impressive performances led to former winger Adrian Clarke admitting that he always ‘liked’ Ozoh ever since his emergence at Crystal Palace.

Derby County midfielder Bobby Clark also admitted that he enjoyed playing a deeper role at the Rams with the Crystal Palace loanee.

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The Rams have been working on signing Ozoh from Palace, but no deal has been done yet.

However, a move for Ozoh to Derby on a permanent basis is ‘likely to get done’, journalist Alan Nixon wrote on his Patreon, suggesting it could be tied up with the new investment at the club.

Ozoh looks well down the pecking order at Crystal Palace and a permanent move to Derby looks to make sense for all parties.

It remains to be seen how the deal progresses and if and when it does get pushed over the line.

Derby will be looking to push for promotion in the new campaign, especially with the playoff spots expanded.

The Rams kick off the season with action in the EFL Cup next weekend, with Lincoln City due to visit Pride Park.

Meanwhile, Crystal Palace are looking to bolster their defence, and have officially communicated to the camp of Fenerbahce defender Jayden Oosterwolde their desire to sign him.

Eagles winger Ismaila Sarr is being ‘closely monitored’ by Fenerbahce as the Turkish giants line up alternatives to priority target Rafael Leao.