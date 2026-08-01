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Everton have ‘reached an agreement’ with Arsenal to sign experienced midfielder Christian Norgaard, according to journalist Paul Joyce.

David Moyes has been keen to reinforce in the engine room and saw real experience walk out of the door earlier this summer with the exit of Idrissa Gueye.

Now Moyes has found the man he wants to fill that void in the shape of 32-year-old Arsenal midfielder Norgaard.

Arsenal are prepared to sanction the exit of the former Denmark international and Everton ‘have reached an agreement’ on the basis of a fee in the region of £7m.

Now Everton will look to put Norgaard though his medical paces and then the midfielder can sign a contract at the Hill Dickinson.

Everton look to be picking up the pace in the transfer market and are also holding talks over a deal to sign Celtic full-back Alistair Johnston.

Signing another right-back is a priority for the Toffees and Moyes believes that Canada international Johnston fits the bill.

Club played for Lyngby Hamburg Brondby Fiorentina Brentford Arsenal Clubs Christian Norgaard has played for

Everton are also amongst the sides showing interest in Dinamo Kiev defender Taras Mykhavko, as they look to add in central defence.

Moyes is keen too for an agreement to be reached to bring back Jack Grealish, who is keen to return to the Hill Dickinson.

Getting Norgaard through the door would be a boost for Everton, who have already brought in Hayden Hackney from Middlesbrough.

Merlin Rohl and Tyrique George have transformed their loan deals into permanent moves and Moyes continues to work to strengthen a squad that ran out of steam in the push for a European spot last season.

Norgaard was a fixture in the Brentford midfield before he moved to Arsenal last summer, with the Gunners paying around £10m to land him.

Chances at the Emirates though proved to be limited for the Dane and he will expect to feature on a much more regular basis for Everton.