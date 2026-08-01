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Rangers are set to face extra competition for the signature of Sturm Graz midfielder Ryan Fosso as Belgium outfit Anderlecht have joined the race.

Derek McInnes had a rocky start to his tenure at Rangers as his side drew 1-1 against Dundee United, with Thelo Aasgaard finding himself in the scoresheet in their opening game of the season on Friday.

The Gers hierarchy are backing McInnes in the ongoing transfer window to bring in players that suit his style of play and they have signed a host of new faces

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McInnes needs to address several positions, including right-back, defensive midfield and winger, with more deeals needing to be done.

Rangers have been linked with Saint-Etienne’s Pierre Ekwah, but the Glasgow giants are hesitant about meeting the French outfit’s €6m valuation of the midfielder.

Sturm Graz’s midfielder Fosso is also on Rangers agenda and it was suggested that the Gers are leading the race for his signature.

They are facing competition from Spanish outfit Levante, who have already submitted an offer to steal a march on Rangers.

Club Country Anderlecht Belgium Rangers Scotland Levante Spain Linked with Ryan Fosso

Now, according to Belgium journalist Sacha Tavolieri, Anderlecht have ‘gathered information’ on Fosso and are assessing whether to go in with a bid.

Anderlecht could represent heavyweight competition in the race and the situation around Fosso has been labelled ‘one to watch’.

Rangers did business with Anderlecht recently, with Oliver Antman sold to the Belgian side, but could not be battling them for a player.

Fosso joined Sturm Graz in the winter transfer window from Fortuna Sittard and the Cameroonian quickly established himself as a first-team regular.

Rangers have already signed Vanja Dragojevic to boost their midfield, but could be short in the area if Nicolas Raskin goes.

Raskin, who could be sold, has interest from La Liga, where Spanish outfit Real Betis consider him one of their top targets for the summer.