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Tottenham Hotspur custodian Antonin Kinsky has been labelled a ‘very good goalkeeper’ by a journalist following his pre-season outing against Chelsea on Saturday.

The Czech goalkeeper came under the spotlight after a difficult Champions League outing against Atletico Madrid in March, with two costly mistakes leading to his substitution early in the game.

His display drew criticism from former defender Scott Minto, who accused Tottenham’s goalkeeping coaches of an “absolute dereliction of duty” if the shot-stopper had not been properly prepared.

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The 22-year-old struggled for regular game time under Igor Tudor and largely had to settle for a place among the substitutes before the Croatian left the club.

Kinsky returned to the starting eleven after Roberto De Zerbi’s appointment, with Guglielmo Vicario’s absence opening the door for the Czech goalkeeper.

The 23-year-old featured on Saturday for the Lilywhites in a friendly against fellow Premier League side Chelsea, which saw Tottenham win in the Sydney Super Cup 2-1, thanks to goals from Sandro Tonali and Richarlison; Estevao scored Chelsea’s goal, while Kevin Danso was sent off in the 49th minute.

For Chelsea, their new signing Marco Palestra made his second appearance for the Blues, after joining the Premier League side from Serie A club Atalanta last month.

Goalkeeper Age Antonin Kinsky 23 Guglielmo Vicario 29 Martin Dubravka 37 Tottenham’s current goalkeepers

Journalist Nizaar Kinsella admitted that it is still early days, but suggested Palestra has made a positive impression with his performances so far.

The journalist also praised Kinsky, suggesting the goalkeeper looks impressive and should be credited for his form.

Kinsella wrote on X: “Early days but like what I am seeing of Marco Palestra so far.

“Credit to Kinsky as well.

“He looks a very good goalkeeper.”

Kinsky looks to be in the box seat to start the new campaign as Tottenham’s first choice goalkeeper between the sticks.

Vicario continues to be linked with a return to Italy, while Martin Dubravka has been signed to provide cover.

Meanwhile, with the summer transfer window in full swing, Spurs are looking to bolster their attack and remain interested in Folarin Balogun, but they now face major competition from Paris Saint-Germain, who have asked about the Monaco striker.

Spurs still look to have work to do in the window, despite making a fast start, with several fresh faces in through the door at N17.