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Andy Halliday has criticised defender Dujon Sterling for his performance in Rangers’ opening game of the new Scottish Premiership season against Dundee United.

The new Scottish Premiership is under way and Rangers have begun their new era under Derek McInnes, who picked Sterling as part of his first competitive lineup.

McInnes made clear before the game at Tannadice that he only concern was to beat Dundee United to start the campaign well, but Rangers did not deliver.

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Lachlan Rose put Dundee United ahead in the 38th minute and Rangers needed a good Thelo Aasgaard strike in the 56th minute to take a share of the spoils as it ended 1-1.

Right-back Sterling, who featured for the entirety of the match, struggled to deal with the Dundee United attacks and his performance did not impress former Gers star Halliday.

Halliday, speaking after the first hours, admitted that Sterling had produced a poor display.

Speaking on BBC Radio Scotland (31st July, 21:16), he said: “It’s got to be said Dujon Sterling has had such a poor opening 60 minutes.”

Competition Appearances Scottish Premiership 59 Championship 58 League One 38 Dujon Sterling’s top competitions by appearances

With James Tavernier now departed from Ibrox, Sterling is a key option for McInnes in the right-back role.

The 26-year-old has struggled to make much impact at Ibrox and missed a large portion of last season due to an Achilles injury.

His performance at Tannadice will be a cause for concern, though Rangers still have time to dip into the transfer market to add another right-back.

They have been looking at a number of options, including Hammarby defender Hampus Skoglund.

Former Gers star Nathan Patterson has been linked with a potential return, but Sterling’s performance will give encouragement to Ross McCrorie in the right-back role.

The Gers also want to strengthen out wide too before the window closes.

Rangers have identified former Celtic target Fares Ghedjemis as one of their leading options to strengthen the wing, but the Gers have suffered a setback in their pursuit of Mikey Moore, with the Tottenham Hotspur youngster ‘holding out’ for a move to one of Europe’s top five leagues.