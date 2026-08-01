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A move for Aston Villa striker Ollie Watkins to Fenerbahce ‘might not happen’, due to Villa’s stance over a loan deal.

Turkish giants Fenerbahce have been showing interest in Watkins throughout the summer, even as they have moved for other attacking targets ahead of him on their shortlist.

Fenerbahce’s president has declared the club will sign a striker and Watkins remains an option for the Istanbul club.

Officials were sent to England for talks over a deal in early July, but then it was suggested that the costs of the swoop meant it was not making progress.

Fenerbahce have continued to work on the transfer however and have been suggested to be willing to push it until the last minute of the window.

Now though there is serious pessimism in Turkey about the chances of seeing Watkins in a Fenerbahce shirt next season, regardless of the club’s president vowing to bring in a striker.

Turkish journalist Necati Mete said on HT Spor: “Ollie Watkins’s club Aston Villa is not open to the loan option.

League Goals Premier League 91 Championship 45 League Two 21 Ollie Watkins’ goals by league

“For this reason, I’ve started receiving information that the Watkins name might not happen.”

Villa lost Morgan Rogers to Chelsea earlier this summer, but did manage to bring Alejandro Garnacho the other way, while they retain an interest in Nicolas Jackson.

Letting Watkins go would require a replacement, while the striker has been a reliable source of goals for Unai Emery.

He does though have just two years left on his contract at Villa Park, meaning this summer may represent a moment of maximum value, while he is due to turn 31 years old in December.

A move to Fenerbahce would put Watkins in the thick of an expected Turkish Super Lig battle with Galatasaray and could be an attractive prospect for the striker.

It remains to be seen if the Istanbul side can make any progress on convincing Aston Villa to soften their terms in the coming days and weeks.