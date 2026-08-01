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A move to Leeds United for Oumar Solet has fallen through, with Udinese now in no rush to sanction the centre-back’s departure.

The French defender enjoyed an outstanding campaign with Udinese last season, featuring 35 times in Serie A while contributing three goals and one assist.

His impressive form in Italy, combined with the experience gained during a four-year spell at Red Bull Salzburg where he won three Austrian Bundesliga titles and an Austrian Cup, has enhanced his reputation across Europe.

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Despite the Serie A side only managing a tenth-place finish, Solet’s displays attracted attention, with Newcastle United among the first clubs to register interest in May.

With growing interest in the 26-year-old there was every expectation he would be on his way out of Udinese, thoughts that only grew when Leeds and Inter Milan entered the race.

There was also said to be interest from Juventus, Barcelona and Atletico Madrid for the France-born defender, as matters heated up.

It was suggested that Leeds were prepared to make a significant investment to secure his services, but it now appears the pursuit has gone quiet.

Season Position 2025-56 14th 2024–25 1st (Championship, promoted) 2023–24 3rd (Championship, playoff runners-up) 2022–23 19th 2021–22 17th Leeds United's recent league finishes

According to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato Web, a move to Leeds, like to Inter Milan, has fallen through for Solet.

Switch talk has died down and Solet’s future is uncertain, despite Udinese now being in no rush to cash in on him.

With three years remaining on his contract, Udinese are under no pressure to force through a sale as they look to reduce the size of their squad while preparing for a season featuring only two competitions.

Leeds added Tarik Muharemovic at the back and he featured in a friendly against Sunderland, in the process earning praise from one team-mate for his display.

However, Leeds may still need another centre-back, with uncertainty over the future of Sebastiaan Bornauw.

The Whites are closing in on a big-money move for shot-stopper James Trafford from Manchester City, while Lucas Perri is set to leave Yorkshire for Turin on an initial loan deal at Torino.

Farke’s side will continue their pre-season preparations as they face Liverpool in Chicago, with the clash offering another chance to sharpen their squad ahead of their Premier League campaign.