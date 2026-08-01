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Newcastle United are set to find the door closed on signing Paris Saint-Germain defender Lucas Beraldo even if they do return with a higher bid.

The Magpies are experiencing a summer of real change, with established elite performers such as Bruno Guimarares and Anthony Gordon gone, while Bruno Guimaraes could join them.

There continues to be chatter about a potential move for Lewis Hall, with a new boss at the helm too after Eddie Howe’s exit and the expected appointment of 38-year-old Matthias Jaissle.

Newcastle have focused heavily on signing young talents this summer and PSG’s Beraldo, at just 22 years old, fits the bill.

It has been suggested that Newcastle have offered €30m for the Brazilian defender, which PSG immediately rejected.

Newcastle are now being linked with coming back with a higher proposal, but if they do, it will likely not be time well spent.

According to PSG insider PSG Inside Actus, PSG ‘would no longer be open to a sale’ of Beraldo.

Club Years Sao Paulo 2022-2023 Paris Saint-Germain 2024- Lucas Beraldo’s career history

PSG boss Luis Enrique could shift Beraldo into midfield next season, feeling it suits his qualities, while club executives feel the Brazilian is increasingly becoming an important part of the squad.

At the Parc des Princes, the feeling has turned firmly against sanctioning a departure for Beraldo this summer.

The Magpies could still try to tempt the French giants into doing business, but they look to have an uphill battle if they try to do so.

Beraldo made the move to the Parc des Princes in the 2024 winter transfer window from Brazilian giants Sao Paulo.

Capped at senior level by Brazil, PSG forked out around €20m to land the defender.

He scored in the penalty shootout in the Champions League final for PSG last term, as he scooped both the Champions League and Ligue 1 with the club.

Newcastle are poised to make one signing, with Jaissle signing off on the swoop for goalkeeper Lukas Hornicek.