Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images

La Liga side Osasuna are showing interest in Celtic defender Kieran Tierney as they consider a move to bring him to Spain this summer.

Tierney only returned to Celtic last summer from Arsenal and the Bhoys handed him a five-year deal at Celtic Park, allowing him to add to his Hoops appearances, which now stand at 223.

He quickly established himself back in the side at Paradise and was a key man throughout a turbulent campaign at Celtic, with managerial changes having an impact.

Tierney’s performances and reputation have now seen him appear on the radar of Spanish side Osasuna, who finished just above the relegation zone in La Liga last term.

Now ‘Osasuna’s sporting director is asking’ about Tierney as he weighs up a swoop for the defender, who does have La Liga experience, according to Spanish journalist Angel Garcia.

Tierney had a loan spell with Real Sociedad in the 2023/24 campaign and Osasuna believe he could do a job back in the Spanish top flight.

Celtic have already decided not to retain loan left-back Marcelo Saracchi, who recently saw a move to the MLS collapse, and are in the market for another left-back.

Player Country Ante Budimir Croatia Valentin Rosier France Enzo Boyomo Cameroon Jonathan Dubasin Belgium Non-Spanish players at Osasuna

They have been linked with a possible move to bring back Greg Taylor, who has been frozen out at Greek side PAOK Salonika.

Losing Tierney is something which will surely not be on the agenda at Celtic Park, but it remains to be seen whether the defender fancies a challenge in La Liga to go with his Arsenal spell.

Celtic are due to kick off their Scottish Premiership campaign on Monday evening against Dundee, while they will also build towards the Champions League playoff round.

Should the Bhoys reach the league phase of the Champions League, an exit for Tierney would be less likely, but if they do not progress then Osasuna could fancy their chances of a late deal.

Only four non-Spanish players are currently on the books at Osasuna.