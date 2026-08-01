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Sunderland attacker Wilson Isidor is on West Ham United‘s list of attacking targets and is ahead of Al Ittihad’s George Ilenikhena, according to Hammers insider ExWHUemployee.

The Black Cats are looking to build on an impressive first campaign back in the Premier League, but have been relatively quiet in the market.

They took the decision to sanction an exit for Eliezer Mayenda in a deal which could eventually bring in €25m into the Stadium of Light coffers.

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Seeing off interest from Chelsea in Granit Xhaka was important, though the club could be tested for a number of other players and Isidor is generating interest.

West Ham want to bring in another striker to spearhead their push for promotion from the Championship and have been linked with a swoop for Al Ittihad’s Ilenikhena.

However, Isidor is one of a number of options West Ham like who is ahead of the Nigerian in the Hammers’ shortlist of targets.

The Haiti international played a key role in the Black Cats’ promotion campaign in 2024/25, contributing to 14 goals in 43 Championship appearances, while former Sunderland star Danny Collins highlighted his character.

Competition Appearances Premier Liga 52 Championship 46 Ligue 3 42 Premier League 32 Wilson Isidor’s top competitions by appearances

However, Isidor failed to replicate his Championship form in the Premier League last season where he only managed to start eleven league games while just netting six goals.

He was however still a potent weapon for Regis Le Bris to call for.

Le Bris was also clear last season that Isidior has connected with the fans and a departure for the striker would still be a blow.

He has two years left on his contract with the Black Cats and Sunderland could agree to offload him this summer if the right offer comes their way, although it would also need Isidor to agree to drop down into the Championship.

And with Sunderland involved in the Europa League, that would likely be an even tougher sell for West Ham.

Isidor featured 46 times in the Championship for Sunderland and West Ham clearly believe he would be a powerful asset in their squad.

It remains to be seen what unfolds in the coming days and weeks, but Sunderland will need to act to replace Isidor if he does go.