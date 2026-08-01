Marco Rosi – SS Lazio/Getty Images

Matteo Cancellieri remains wanted by Celtic and West Ham United, but a move away from Lazio for the winger is ‘temporarily frozen’.

The 24-year-old is a product of the Roma academy system and he joined Lazio in the summer of 2022, initially on loan.

Cancellieri featured regularly last season for Lazio and made six goal contributions in 30 appearances in Serie A, however he could well end his association with the club this summer.

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Scottish giants Celtic have taken an interest in the winger, as they are keen to add more firepower to their attacking department despite adding Camilo Duran and Kasper Hogh, who received glowing praise from Randers director of football Soren Pedersen following his move.

Several Serie A clubs are also keen to land Cancellieri and he is also gathering interest from the south of the border, as English Championship side West Ham are on his tail.

There has been no movement for the Italian yet though despite the fact that, according to Italian daily Corriere dello Sport (via Tutto Mercato Web), Celtic, West Ham, Olympiacos and several Serie A sides ‘have all made moves’ for him.

No official offers have arrived for Cancellieri, but he is still considered to be ‘on the way out’ of Lazio this summer.

Club Years Hellas Verona 2021-2023 Lazio (loan) 2022-2023 Lazio 2023- Empoli (loan) 2023-2024 Parma (loan) 2024-2025 Matteo Cancellieri’s career history

One issue that has come up is an injury to Gustav Isaksen, which has seen Lazio make Cancellieri unavailable, with a move ‘temporarily frozen’.

Whether offers will come in for the winger when Lazio lift the block on an exit remains to be seen.

It is unclear if the Italian winger has a preference over where he might go, but a move to Celtic would put him in line to play Champions League football this season.

Celtic are also pursuing Egyptian international Haissem Hassan, but they have seen bids rejected as Spanish outfit Real Oviedo want €12m to let him leave.

West Ham though are showing real ambition to get straight back up to the Premier League at the first time of asking and that may well appeal to Cancellieri.