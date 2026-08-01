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Arsenal could get Newcastle United midfielder Bruno Guimaraes signed up in time for him to be on the plane to Dublin on Wednesday.

Newcastle endured a disappointing campaign last season, missing out on European qualification and are now being forced to sell several key players to finance a rebuild.

Anthony Gordon became Newcastle’s first major departure of the summer when he joined Barcelona before the World Cup, with Sandro Tonali following him to Tottenham Hotspur soon afterwards.

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Guimaraes has continued to attract strong interest from Arsenal, with the Gunners returning with an improved offer for the midfielder last week.

There have been conflicting noises about whether a deal has or has not been reached on a basis of around £80m.

It has even been claimed Guimaraes could undergo his Arsenal medical as early as Monday as matters move forward at speed.

And the Brazilian midfielder may even be able to be on the plane on Wednesday to travel to Dublin for a pre-season friendly against Real Betis.

Opponents Date Real Betis 05/08 Borussia Dortmund 09/08 Como 12/08 Arsenal’s friendlies

Arsenal focused journalist Isaan Khan wrote on X: “There is a chance Guimaraes makes the plane to Dublin on Wednesday for Arsenal’s pre-season friendly vs Real Betis depending on timelines.”

The Gunners currently face no competition for the Brazilian international after it was suggested Chelsea have not made any enquiry about the Newcastle skipper despite reports to the contrary.

Newcastle are dealing with the persistent interest from Arsenal at the same time as having lost Eddie Howe as manager, with Matthias Jaissle set to take over.

If Arsenal can get the deal done then Jaissle will inherit a Newcastle squad without arguably their top midfielder.

The Gunners are due to play Real Betis at the Aviva Stadium on Wednesday evening, but if Guimaraes misses out on that game then he can set his sights on the visit of Borussia Dortmund next weekend.

Arsenal are due to face Italian side Como on Wednesday 12th August before then playing Manchester City in the Community Shield.

Looking for a replacement for the Brazilian, Newcastle have ‘returned to the charge’ for midfielder Victor Froholdt, with FC Porto unwilling to negotiate unless offers are close to his €85m release clause.

In defence, the Magpies are also interested in Fulham star Antonee Robinson, who ‘could be tempted’ by a move to St James’ Park, while they are expected to complete the signing of Czech goalkeeper Lukas Hornicek.