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Steven Thompson has insisted that Rangers boss Derek McInnes needs time and to be able to bring in more players this summer before he can start to be judged.

McInnes led Rangers into their Scottish Premiership opener on Friday night at Dundee United, a game many expected the Gers to win to lay down an early marker.

Portions of the performance were poor though as they at first fell behind before recovering to play out a 1-1 draw at Tannadice.

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McInnes had urged Rangers to just win prior to the match and he did pick a team that contained four summer signings.

Already there has been criticism of how Rangers played, but former Gers star Thompson is sparing McInnes from any early judgement.

He feels that the former Aberdeen boss needs time to work with the players and also bring in fresh faces before the transfer window closes.

Only then, Thompson indicated, will it be right to judge the new Rangers boss.

New signing Ivan Pandur Ben Godfrey Cammy Devlin Lawence Shankland Ross McCrorie Dan Neil New signings that featured at Dundee United

Speaking on BBC Sportsound, he said: “It’s not the result Rangers wanted, but it is a point away from home at a difficult venue. Other teams will come here and find it very difficult.

“At this point in the season, there’s no knee-jerk or anything here.

“It’s not what Derek McInnes wants, but it’s the first game of the season.

“There will be time to judge once he gets the players he wants and once he gets more work done on the training ground.

“He will have learned a lot from his players tonight.”

Two new signings were brought on off the bench, with Dan Neil and Ross McCrorie both introduced at Tannadice.

Now all eyes are increasingly on what Rangers can do in the transfer market over the course of the rest of the window, with worries that with the squad he currently has, McInnes will find it tough to steer the Gers into a Scottish Premiership title battle.

Before then, the Rangers boss sets his sights towards the Europa League, with a qualifying clash against Polish club Jagiellonia due for Thursday evening.