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Former Rangers midfielder Andy Halliday has insisted the Ibrox side need to do serious work before the window shuts, after seeing them drop points at Tannadice, warning that defensive cohesion, particularly at centre-back, remains a key issue.

Last season, Nasser Djiga partnered Emmanuel Fernandez in central defence and earned praise from former manager Danny Rohl before returning to Wolves at the end of his loan spell.

Fernandez has now been paired with Ben Godfrey, who arrived from Atalanta on a season-long loan that includes an option to make the move permanent next summer.

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On Friday night, Derek McInnes’ side began their Scottish Premiership campaign against Dundee United at Tannadice Park, with Godfrey and Fernandez lining up together in central defence as the contest ended in a draw.

The match finished 1-1, with Lachlan Rose firing Dundee United ahead before Thelo Aasgaard restored parity for the Glasgow outfit.

Despite taking a point, Rangers were matched by the hosts in the key attacking metrics, with the Tangerines recording a higher xG tally and creating one more big chance.

Having seen Rangers up close, Halliday believes the club still have a lot of work to do before the transfer window closes at the start of September.

Season Position 2025–26 3rd 2024–25 2nd 2023–24 2nd 2022–23 2nd 2021–22 2nd Rangers’ last five league finishes

He argued the squad lack the pace, width and creativity needed to adapt between different tactical systems.

The 34-year-old also questioned Rangers’ defensive cohesion, saying they were too easily exposed by direct passes despite the athleticism of Godfrey and Fernandez.

Halliday said on BBC Radio Scotland (21:58, 31st July): “There’s so much work for Rangers to do from now until the end of this transfer window.

“For me, if you’re going to be adaptable, whether that’s a 4-3-3 or a 4-4-2, or a 3-5-2, you have to have certain profiles within the squad, and I think they lack pace, I think they lack width and I think they lack creativity.

“From that defensive side as well, I think Ben Godfrey and Emmanuel Fernandez are two big athletic boys, great pace, but too many times in pre-season and tonight I feel they are disjointed.

“It’s far too easy for a team to play one straight pass to get in on the end of things and then it’s either a chance or a recovering tackle.”

This week, Rangers added further defensive depth as Olwethu Makhanya became the club’s eighth signing of the summer, joining Godfrey and right-back Ross McCrorie as the latest defensive additions to McInnes’ squad.

Sankhoun Diawara was another defender the Light Blues had been monitoring, but they missed out on the youngster after AC Milan secured his signature.

McInnes will now turn his attention to maximising the options available to him as Rangers continue preparations ahead of their next challenge.

On Thursday, the Light Blues take on Jagiellonia at Chorten Arena in a Europa League qualifier, with Rangers aiming to secure a crucial victory and keep another route to silverware open this season.