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West Ham United midfielder Freddie Potts is set to arrive in Belgium ‘this afternoon’ to undergo a medical with Club Brugge before he finalise a move away from the Hammers.

The Hammers are experiencing a shake-up in the squad in the ongoing window following their relegation to the Championship.

They have already seen Crysencio Summerville and Mateus Fernandes depart the London Stadium, while Edson Alvarez is being chased by Ajax and Real Sociedad.

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Another name in the form of 22-year-old defensive midfielder Potts is expected to join the list, as West Ham have agreed a deal with Club Brugge and will bank a cash windfall from his departure.

Potts came through West Ham’s academy set-up and impressed during his loan spell with Portsmouth in the 2024/25 season, where he made 37 appearances for Pompey.

He earned a glowing review from Portsmouth director of football Richard Hughes following the expiry of his loan spell and despite interest from Pompey to take him back to Fratton Park last summer, the Hammers decided to keep him at the club.

Last season, Potts started 12 games in the Premier League for West Ham, but failed to nail down his spot in the starting lineup and in the ongoing window, the Hammers have decided to sanction a move after Club Brugge came calling for him.

Club Years West Ham United 2021- Wycombe Wanderers (loan) 2023-2024 Portsmouth (loan) 2024-2025 Freddie Potts’ career history

The Belgium outfit are set to pay a fee in the region of €12m for his transfer and Potts is now closing in on the switch.

According to Belgian journalist Sacha Tavolieri, the 22-year-old is set to arrive at Club Brugge’s training camp ‘this afternoon’ and undergo his medical with them.

West Ham are already in the market for a midfielder and Potts’ departure will add to Nuno Espirito Santo’s kitty.

Nuno’s side have already approached Celtic to capture the signature of Belgian midfielder Arne Engels and their offers have not been very far off the Bhoys’ valuation of the midfielder.

In order to strengthen their attacking department, they enquired with Al-Ittihad regarding their frontman George Ilenikhena, but the player has no intention of taking a decision about his future in a rush.