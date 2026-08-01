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Tottenham Hotspur now face major competition for the signature of Folarin Balogun after Paris Saint-Germain ‘took advantage of discussions’ to ask about him.

The 25-year-old USA international had a fantastic last season with Monaco where managed to net 19 goals in all competitions for the principality side.

Balogun represented the USA national team during the recently finished World Cup, where he scored three times while registering one assist, clearly becoming the star man for Mauricio Pochettino.

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His stock is high after a fantastic season and Tottenham are interested in him as part of their bid to now strengthen in the final third.

Roberto De Zerbi has strengthened his midfield and defensive departments with new arrivals in the summer and it has been claimed that the north London giants will make a move for Balogun after the World Cup to bolster their attacking department.

Premier League outfit Sunderland also were also credited with an interest in the former Arsenal star, but it was claimed recently that Balogun is not in Regis Le Bris’ plans.

Now though Tottenham are facing major competition from European champions PSG for Balogun.

Former PL star Eric Dier Thilo Kehrer Paul Pogba Folarin Balogun Takumi Minamino Ansu Fati Mohammed Salisu Former Premier League players at Monaco

According to PSG insider PSGINSIDE-ACTUS, the Parisian club ‘took advantage of discussions’ over Maghnes Akliouche to ask about Balogun’s situation at the Stade Louis II.

Monaco are not interested in selling Balogun this summer, but did hint that if the player expresses his desire to leave then a deal could be done, if the offer is also large enough.

The Ligue 1 side will also want to find a replacement for Balogun and have no urgency to sell, though they are keen to bring in cash this summer to bolster their finances.

PSG could well come in with an offer before the window closes and they are keeping a close eye on the situation around Balogun.

That could spell trouble for Tottenham if they firm up their interest with a solid bid in the coming weeks.

The Arsenal academy product featured ten times for the Gunners before he left the Emirates Stadium in 2023 to join Monaco.

His World Cup displays have only added to his reputation and Monaco appear to accept that he could potentially leave this summer.