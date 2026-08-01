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Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario is emerging as the leading contender to join Juventus this summer.

Juventus have been working hard to sign a new goalkeeper, being disappointed to find Liverpool blocking a move for Alisson, while Aston Villa have been equally tough to deal with over Emi Martinez.

Parma shot-stopper Zion Suzuki has been firmly on Juventus’ radar, but the Italians have increasingly fallen behind Paris Saint-Germain in the pursuit.

Vicario has been consistently on Juventus’ radar as an option, though the Bianconeri have seemed reluctant to press ahead, with others ahead of him.

Now the situation appears to be changing and, according to Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio, Vicario is becoming ‘the strong name’ for Juventus.

With Antonin Kinsky, praised for his pre-season display against Chelsea, cementing himself in Roberto De Zerbi’s thoughts, Vicario is likely on the way out.

De Zerbi is suggested to want a goalkeeper with a different skillset to the former Empoli man.

Goalkeeper Age Antonin Kinsky 23 Guglielmo Vicario 29 Martin Dubravka 37 Tottenham’s current goalkeepers

Vicario would be keen on a move to Juventus, but the Bianconeri will need to find an agreement on a deal with Tottenham.

On what terms Spurs will let Vicario go is unclear, with contrasting claims of anything up to a €20m fee, through to a loan with an option to buy.

It is claimed Spurs are ‘moving closer’ to sanctioning a loan move.

Having splashed the cash this summer and being set to splash more, Spurs are likely to want to bring in as much from Vicario’s departure as possible, which a loan would be no guarantee of doing.

For the goalkeeper, a return to Italy will give him the best chance of playing on a regular basis and pushing himself forward for the Italy national team.

Juventus coach Luciano Spalletti has spoken to Vicario directly about a potential move to Turin, while a former Italian scout has also spoken in glowing terms about the goalkeeper’s character.

Now if remains to be seen if Juventus come forward with a formal offer.