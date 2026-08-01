Carl Recine/Getty Images

West Ham United boss Nuno Espirito Santo was in ‘mixed minds’ about whether to sanction the departure of Freddie Potts, according to Hammers insider ExWHUemployee.

The 22-year-old defensive midfielder came through the West Ham United academy system and he impressed during two loan spells with Wycombe Wanderers and Portsmouth.

Potts was a standout player during his loan spell with Pompey in 2023/24 and the Fratton Park side were keen to have him back, though a new move did not materialise.

Enjoying this story? Add Inside Futbol as a preferred source on Google.

Portsmouth’s then sporting director praised Potts for his brilliant performances during his loan spell and helping Pompey to stay up in the Championship.

However, the 22-year-old was unable to help West Ham survive in the Premier League last term and the Hammers have decided they can do without him.

Following relegation, West Ham are rejigging their squad in the ongoing window and Potts is on his way out to join Club Brugge.

West Ham have agreed to a deal with the Belgium outfit, which will see them earn €12m for the 22-year-old and he is set to undergo medical with Club Brugge today before he finalises his move.

Season Position 2025-26 18th 2024–25 14th 2023–24 9th 2022–23 14th 2021–22 7th West Ham United’s last five league finishes

It has been claimed that the decision to let Potts leave was not an easy one for Nuno, as he was in ‘mixed minds’ before he finally took the transfer decision.

The Hammers have already let midfielder Mateus Fernandes leave to join Tottenham Hotspur and Mexican international Edson Alvarez could be on his way out of the London Stadium, although a swich to Real Sociedad could be a last-minute move for him in the ongoing window.

West Ham are set to begin their campaign next Saturday against Portsmouth in the EFL Cup and with the departure of Potts, Nuno will have one fewer option to pick from when he selects his midfield.

The Hammers are active in the market though and could have fresh faces before the clash, with Celtic midfielder Arne Engels someone they are chasing.

The Bhoys want £25m to sanction a departure for Engels and it has been suggested that there is not much between the two sides at the moment, meaning a deal could well happen.

Nuno will be keen to get signings in through the door, though there remain a number of players still likely to leave, including Jean-Clair Todibo, who wants to exit the London Stadium quickly.