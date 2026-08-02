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Aston Villa and Manchester United are ‘particularly interested’ in Juventus’ Netherlands midfielder Teun Koopmeiners.

Koopmeiners joined Juventus in August 2024 from fellow Serie A side Atalanta for over €50m, signing a five-year contract with the Bianconeri.

The Dutchman quickly established himself as an important player in Juventus’ squad and has been a reliable option for the Italian giants.

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In the recent Serie A season, the 28-year-old clocked 33 appearances for Juventus as they missed out on qualifying for the Champions League, something which has put some financial pressure on the club this summer.

Koopmeiners was also selected in the Netherlands’ squad for the World Cup and now has 32 caps for his country.

The Dutchman was heavily courted by Premier League sides in 2024, which he encouraged, and was of interest to both Chelsea and Manchester United.

Now a move to the Premier League could again be on the agenda for Koopmeiners.

According to Italian outlet Calciomercato.it, Aston Villa and Manchester United are both ‘particularly interested’ in the Dutchman.

Club Years AZ Alkmaar 2016-2021 Atalanta 2021-2024 Juventus 2024- Teun Koopmeiners’ career history

Juventus would be prepared to do business for the midfielder if an offer of €30m came in, which they could also agree to a loan with an obligation to buy, based on certain conditions being met.

Both Premier League sides can offer Champions League football to Koopmeiners and would likely represent attractive destinations for him.

It is suggested that Juventus boss Luciano Spalletti currently seems to prefer Douglas Luiz over Koopmeiners, which could also lead the 28-year-old to favour a move away.

Now all eyes are on Aston Villa and Manchester United and whether they launch a swoop for the Dutchman in the coming weeks.

Meanwhile, Aston Villa have been interested in Nigerian winger Shedrack Chiwunba Egboh, with Inspire Football Academy director Francis Ogete revealing that the teenager has also attracted interest from Brentford.

He currently looks set for Swedish side AIK though as his first step into European football.

Elsewhere, Manchester United are looking to further bolster their attack and have enquired about Tottenham Hotspur-linked Rafael Leao, who is expected to leave AC Milan this summer.