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Burnley forward Andreas Hountondji is set to exit Turf Moor, with a move to Italian side Frosinone now close for the 24-year-old.

Hountondji spent last season away from the Clarets on loan in Germany at St Pauli.

The attacker clocked regular game time in the Bundesliga, but his efforts were not enough to help St Pauli avoid being relegated from the German top flight.

The loan was his second successive temporary spell away from Turf Moor, on the back of a six-month spell in Belgium at Standard Liege.

Now Hountondji will not play his football in the Championship with Burnley and is poised to move to Italy.

According to Italian journalist Alfredo Pedulla, Italian side Frosinone are ‘closing in’ on Burnley attacker Hountondji.

Frosinone are preparing for a season in Serie A after winning promotion from Serie B last season and believe that Hountondji will be an asset.

Club played for Caen Quevilly Orleans Rodez Burnley Standard Liege St Pauli Clubs Andreas Hountondji has played for

Burnley snapped up Hountondji from French side Caen after he had caught the eye during a loan spell with Rodez.

The Clarets forked out around £3.4m to take the Benin international to Turf Moor.

He struggled to make much impact for Burnley in the Championship though and 18 months away from the club on loan is an indication he is down the pecking order at the Clarets.

The terms of the deal between Burnley and Frosinone remains unknown at present.

Burnley and new boss Nicky Hayen are preparing for a campaign in the Championship and are active in the market.

Defender Dennis Cirkin is seen as an option at Turf Moor, but Burnley face competition from Germany for his signature.

Burnley are due to kick off the season by hosting Notts County in the EFL Cup on Saturday.