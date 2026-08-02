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Former Rangers boss Pedro Caixinha is out of a job in Mexico, despite the new Liga MX campaign being just weeks old.

The Portuguese tactician, who struggled during his time at Ibrox, has enjoyed much more success in Mexican football.

Caixinha has had spells in charge of Santos Laguna (twice), Cruz Azul and most recently Juarez, having been appointed in December on a one-year deal.

Juarez have lost their opening three Liga MX games this term though, the most recent a 5-1 drubbing at home by Pumas UNAM, and that has cost Caixinha his job.

According to Mexican journalist Rene Tovar, Juarez have now parted ways with Caixinha, with an official announcement expected soon.

Caixinha has had a host of jobs since he departed Ibrox in 2017, with his first post Rangers role coming back in Mexico at Cruz Azul.

The Portuguese took charge of Saudi side Al Shabab, before then returning to Mexican football with Santos Laguna.

Club managed Uniao Leiria Nacional Santos Laguna Al-Gharafa Rangers Cruz Azul Al Shabab Talleres Red Bull Bragantino Santos FC Juarez Clubs Pedro Caixinha has managed

The 55-year-old’s well-travelled career then took him to Argentina, where he took over at Talleres, while stints in Brazilian football at Red Bull Bragantino and Santos followed.

Now Caixinha is without a job again after leaving Juarez.

Rangers did back Caxinha in the market when he was in charge at Ibrox, something which annoyed former Gers boss Mark Warburton, who questioned why he did not get the same level of support.

Caixinha’s attention to detail at Rangers did impress Andy Halliday and the former Gers midfielder believes it was the Portuguese’s lack of knowledge of Scottish football which let him down.

The ex-Rangers boss has never been without a job for too long and now all eyes are on where he will bounce back with his next post.