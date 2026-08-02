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Leeds United look to have no prospect of being able to sign Igor Paixao this summer, despite having shown interest in the Marseille attacker and held initial discussions over a move.

The Whites are in the market for an attacker to open up Premier League defences and were chasing Julian Brandt.

Former Borussia Dortmund star Brandt, who was available as a free agent, considered a move to Elland Road and his entourage visited Thorp Arch.

He has now though joined Dutch giants Ajax on a three-year deal, forcing Leeds to look elsewhere.

Paixao, who the Whites chased last summer when he was at Feyenoord, is back on the radar as a target and talks have been held with his camp.

Marseille are prepared to listen to offers for the Brazilian, but have set the price tag at €50m, while Leeds value the player at between €30m and €35m.

Any deal though would need Paixao to be prepared to play ball and that does not appear likely.

Competition Details Ligue 1 30 apps, 6 goals, 6 assists Champions League 8 apps, 4 goals, 1 assist French Cup 3 apps, 2 goals Igor Paixao last season

According to French outlet Foor Sur 7, Paixao ‘has no intention of leaving’ Marseille this summer.

The Brazilian attacker is determined to prove himself and justify the fee that Marseille paid to sign him from Feyenoord last year.

While Marseille have been attracted to the idea of a big money sale and bringing in €50m, the club’s coach Bruno Genesio would like to keep Paixao.

With player and coach united on the subject of a Stade Velodrome stay, Leeds look to be facing an uphill battle if they still want to pursue Paixao this summer.

Marseille missed out on qualifying for the Champions League last season as they could finish just fifth in the Ligue 1 table.

Genesio was appointed Marseille boss earlier this summer, following a stint at Lille.