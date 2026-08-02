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Leeds United flop Facundo Buonanotte is wanted in La Liga following his return to Brighton this summer.

The Elland Road outfit chased Buonanotte last summer, but lost out on loaning him because Chelsea came in and hijacked the deal.

Leeds retained their interest in the Argentine attacking midfielder and when his spell at Chelsea failed to take off, struck a loan deal with Brighton for him in the winter transfer window.

Daniel Farke looked to take the pressure off Buonanotte when he struggled to force his way into the side early doors, but then later warned the Argentine he must take his chance when he got it.

Buonanotte finished he Leeds spell with just three Premier League outings to his name and there was little suggestion the club would look to keep him permanently.

Now back at Brighton, Buonanotte may well be on the move again this summer, with interest from La Liga side Elche.

According to Spanish journalist German Garcia Grova, Elche have ‘made an offer’ for Buonanotte.

Club played for Rosario Central Brighton Leicester City Chelsea Leeds United Clubs Facundo Buonanotte has played for

The Spanish side are looking to sign the Argentine from Brighton on a season-long loan deal this summer.

A move to Elche would see Buonanotte play under a Spanish boss in the shape of Martin Anselmi.

It is unclear if Elche are eyeing any form of option to buy as part of the agreement if Buonanotte impresses in La Liga.

Buonanotte has a total of 75 outings in the Premier League to his name, with nine goals and four assists.

Having been capped by Argentina at international level, for the first time in 2023, he has failed to live up to the early expectations attached to him when he arrived at Brighton.

The Seagulls have Buonanotte under contract for a further two years and it remains to be seen if they will look favourably upon Elche’s proposal.