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Newcastle United have been namechecked as ‘one to watch’ in the race for Atalanta centre-back Giorgio Scalvini, who is also interesting Chelsea.

The Magpies are undergoing a major rebuild this summer and, hot on the heels of Eddie Howe departing, could soon lose Bruno Guimaraes too.

They are targeting reinforcements across the pitch with a focus on young and up and coming talents who can grow while at St James’ Park.

With Dan Burn and Fabian Schar both 34 years old, Newcastle are in the market for another centre-back and like Scalvini.

Newcastle have been keen on Scalvini for some time, but last summer faced disappointment as Atalanta refused to sanction a sale.

In early June it was suggested that Newcastle were yet to act on their interest in Scalvini, despite again being linked with him as a summer target.

Just days ago matters ramped up though, with Scalvini’s agent suggested to be active amid enquiries from Chelsea and Newcastle.

Competition Details Serie A 24 apps, 3 goals Coppa Italia 3 apps Champions League 3 apps Giorgio Scalvini last season

Newcastle’s interest in the Italian defender appears to be substantial and, according to Italian journalist Luca Bendoni, they are ‘one to watch’ in the race, having made checks on Scalvini.

With Chelsea also keen on the centre-back, Newcastle’s route to bringing him to St James’ Park may not be straightforward.

Xabi Alonso is in the process of putting together an exciting project at Stamford Bridge and becoming part of it may hugely appeal to Scalvini.

The Magpies have been stung by having deals hijacked this summer, which will make them even more cautious.

Newcastle though have done substantial work assessing the qualities of the centre-back and are firmly in the mix as a potential destination this summer.

His talent was flagged from early on during his career and Manchester City started to track him when he was just 18 years old.

The hunt was then joined by Liverpool, but Scalvini remained in Italy to continue his development with Atalanta.

The 22-year-old has two years left on his current contract at Atalanta and the Italian side may feel that this summer represents the best time to cash in on him.