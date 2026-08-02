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Inter Milan have ‘no intention’ of improving on their offer for Liverpool midfielder Curtis Jones, which they feel is more than fair given his contractual situation.

Jones has now entered the final year of his Liverpool contract and has been widely linked with a potential move to Inter Milan.

He is a key target for the Italian giants, with Nerazzurri boss Cristian Chivu feeling he fits the bill, but no agreement has been reached yet.

Liverpool have turned down proposals from Inter Milan and been clear they are prepared to keep hold of Jones until next summer if their asking price is not met.

The Italian side do remain keen to do a deal and believe Jones also wants the move to happen.

They do though ‘have no intention’ of going over €35m for the midfielder, with bonuses also included, according to Italian journalist Armando Areniello.

Inter Milan believe a €35m offer is a significant figure given that Jones will be able to leave Liverpool on a free transfer next summer.

Competition Appearances Premier League 153 Champions League 28 FA Cup 19 EFL Cup 19 Curtis Jones’ top competitions by appearances

The Nerazzurri have just signed John Stones on a free transfer, handing the 32-year-old a two-year contract and it remains to be seen if they will be able to follow that up with the capture of Jones.

There has been a view in Italy that any deal for Jones would be more likely to happen late this month, when Liverpool would be more willing to soften their asking price.

Now though there is a clear indication that Inter Milan will not go over €35m, putting the onus clearly on Liverpool if a deal is to happen.

Liverpool saw both Trent Alexander-Arnold and Ibrahima Konate run down their contracts at Anfield and may well not want a repeat with Jones.

The midfielder made a total of 49 appearances for Liverpool over the course of last season, chipping in with three goals and three assists.

He has been capped by England just six times and may hope a move could breathe new life into his international ambitions if he can play a leading role at Inter Milan.