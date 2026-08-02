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Celtic have made an offer for Frosinone winger Fares Ghedjemis, who is also wanted by rivals Rangers, but it has been rejected as the Italian side seek to keep hold of him.

Ghedjemis is again the subject of fierce transfer speculation, after Celtic tried to take him to Glasgow in the winter transfer window.

It was later claimed that the reason the deal did not happen was because the Algeria winger was determined to help Frosinone win promotion from Serie B, which he then went on to do.

Now clubs are again eyeing taking him off Frosinone’s hands and Celtic have been joined in the hunt by city rivals Rangers.

Gers boss Derek McInnes is desperate to add wingers to the Ibrox ranks and Ghedjemis fits the bill.

It appears to be Celtic who have taken the initiative though and, according to Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio, they recently made an offer, which Frosinone rejected.

Frosinone would like to keep hold of Ghedjemis for a campaign in Serie A and are looking to resist his departure.

Club played for Le Havre Evreux Vannes Rouen Frosinone Clubs Fares Ghedjemis has played for

It is unclear just how much Celtic put on the table for the Algerian, but it was not enough to convince Frosinone to do business.

Celtic recently splashed over £11m to sign Kasper Hogh from Bodo/Glimt and are moving to make sure Martin O’Neill is backed in the market.

It now remains to be seen whether Celtic come back with a fresh proposal for Ghedjemis, or whether Rangers try their luck with an offer.

Rangers are suggested to see Ghedjemis as one of their top targets for the winger position.

There has been interest from elsewhere in the Algerian too, with Borussia Dortmund linked with him in June.

Ghedjemis has also been mentioned in connection with Italian giants Juventus amid suggestions he would be open to a move to the Bianconeri.