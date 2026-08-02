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Inter Milan’s pursuit of Tottenham Hotspur defender Cristian Romero is set for an important week ‘starting tomorrow’.

The Nerazzurri have been working on a deal to sign the centre-back, who has been clear about his desire to leave the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium this summer.

With Roberto De Zerbi having been open about his view that players who want to leave should go, the door is a jar, but Tottenham want their valuation of the Argentine to be met.

Inter Milan have just signed John Stones on a two-year contract, however he is not viewed as an alternative to Romero.

With Tottenham having demanded around €40m for Romero, Inter Milan have felt that time could be their ally this summer, though they now look to be upping the ante rather than waiting.

According to Italian journalist Alfredo Pedulla, ‘starting tomorrow’ the Italian giants will go into an ‘important week’ in their pursuit of Romero.

Tottenham have already landed Jan Paul van Hecke and Marcos Senesi to boost their centre-back options, added to Micky van de Ven and Kevin Danso.

Booked against Manchester City (A) Brighton (A) Leeds United (A) Manchester United (H) Arsenal (A) Newcastle United (A) Brentford (H) Liverpool (H) West Ham United (H) Sunderland (A) Cristian Romero’s Premier League bookings last season

Radu Dragusin has been loaned to Italian side Fiorentina and the move will become permanent if he makes 22 appearances for La Viola over the course of the campaign.

Romero, 28, still has another three years left on his contract at Tottenham, putting the Premier League side in a strong position.

Despite his efforts, Romero was not able to avoid Tottenham registering two consecutive 17th placed finishes in the Premier League, and he has split opinion.

Last term the defender was handed nine yellow cards and two red cards in just 23 Premier League outings.

Now it remains to be seen what terms Inter Milan will put to Tottenham over the course of the next week as they try to agree a deal to take Romero to the San Siro.